Contrasting of Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares Inc. 21 3.73 N/A 0.94 23.95 Zions Bancorporation National Association 47 2.95 N/A 4.04 11.16

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Civista Bancshares Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association. Zions Bancorporation National Association appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Civista Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Zions Bancorporation National Association, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Civista Bancshares Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.5% Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 11.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.79 beta indicates that Civista Bancshares Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s beta is 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Civista Bancshares Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Zions Bancorporation National Association has a consensus price target of $50, with potential upside of 10.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Civista Bancshares Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association are owned by institutional investors at 50.9% and 96.55% respectively. 0.8% are Civista Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civista Bancshares Inc. -1.1% 3.6% 16.57% 7.11% -3.86% 28.82% Zions Bancorporation National Association -6.35% -5.29% -8.92% -10.03% -21.66% 10.78%

For the past year Civista Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Zions Bancorporation National Association beats Civista Bancshares Inc.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It has branches in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Castalia, Port Clinton, New Washington, Shelby, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, Dayton, and Quincy communities of Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.