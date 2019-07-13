Contrasting of Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 5.15 N/A 1.84 15.84 BankUnited Inc. 34 2.92 N/A 2.88 11.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Citizens & Northern Corporation and BankUnited Inc. BankUnited Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than BankUnited Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8% BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Citizens & Northern Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.34 beta. In other hand, BankUnited Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Citizens & Northern Corporation and BankUnited Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BankUnited Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, BankUnited Inc.’s potential upside is 22.36% and its average price target is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.2% of Citizens & Northern Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 98% of BankUnited Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of BankUnited Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens & Northern Corporation 2.35% 6.85% 13.06% 11.77% 20.96% 10.8% BankUnited Inc. -4.57% -2.78% -4.55% -0.78% -16.63% 14.33%

For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation has weaker performance than BankUnited Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors BankUnited Inc. beats Citizens & Northern Corporation.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.