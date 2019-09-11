Contrasting of Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company 21 2.98 N/A 1.19 17.90 Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.47 N/A 1.19 15.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citizens Holding Company and Oritani Financial Corp. Oritani Financial Corp. is observed to has than Citizens Holding Company. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Citizens Holding Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Oritani Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Holding Company is 113.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.13 beta. Oritani Financial Corp.’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citizens Holding Company and Oritani Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.2% and 70.4% respectively. 9.6% are Citizens Holding Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1% Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company has weaker performance than Oritani Financial Corp.

Summary

Oritani Financial Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Citizens Holding Company.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.