Contrasting of Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) and Its Peers

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Citizens Holding Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Citizens Holding Company has 9.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Citizens Holding Company and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.90% 0.70% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Citizens Holding Company and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company N/A 21 17.90 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Citizens Holding Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens Holding Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The potential upside of the rivals is 130.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens Holding Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company has weaker performance than Citizens Holding Company’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Holding Company has a beta of -0.13 and its 113.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens Holding Company’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Citizens Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Citizens Holding Company’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.