Contrasting of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) and C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) and C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group Inc. 35 2.49 N/A 3.67 10.14 C&F Financial Corporation 51 1.66 N/A 5.36 10.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Citizens Financial Group Inc. and C&F Financial Corporation. C&F Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Citizens Financial Group Inc. and C&F Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.1% C&F Financial Corporation 0.00% 12% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, C&F Financial Corporation’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Citizens Financial Group Inc. and C&F Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 C&F Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Citizens Financial Group Inc. has a 25.89% upside potential and an average price target of $42.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.7% of C&F Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.8% of C&F Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Financial Group Inc. -0.96% 4.66% 3.82% 7.78% -7.01% 25.33% C&F Financial Corporation 4.75% 1.61% 11.91% 8.17% -12.98% 2.05%

For the past year Citizens Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than C&F Financial Corporation

Summary

C&F Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans, leases, trade financing, deposits, treasury management, cash management, commercial cards, foreign exchange, interest rate risk management, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and capital markets advisory capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries focusing on middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through approximately 1,200 branches in 11 states across the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking platforms. It also maintains approximately 100 retail and commercial non-branch offices located in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.