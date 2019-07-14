Contrasting of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta indicates that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc.’s 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 465.25% and its consensus target price is $6.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 89.4% respectively. Insiders held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zafgen Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.