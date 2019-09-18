Contrasting of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 31.4 and 31.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively resTORbio Inc. has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 137.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 54.1%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.