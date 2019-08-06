Contrasting of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 29 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively InflaRx N.V. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 116.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.