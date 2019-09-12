Contrasting of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.47 beta means Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 84.9%. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.