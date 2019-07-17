Contrasting of Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) compete with each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends Inc. 19 0.25 N/A 1.62 11.02 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 20 0.77 N/A 1.47 13.58

In table 1 we can see Citi Trends Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Citi Trends Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Citi Trends Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 14%

Volatility & Risk

Citi Trends Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Citi Trends Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Citi Trends Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Citi Trends Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.6, while its potential upside is 39.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Citi Trends Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 95.7%. Citi Trends Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citi Trends Inc. -5.4% -7.7% -12.45% -32.6% -39.35% -12.41% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -12.83% -8.26% -2.82% -8.22% -4.72% 3.36%

For the past year Citi Trends Inc. had bearish trend while American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors American Eagle Outfitters Inc. beats Citi Trends Inc.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It also offers its products through the Internet. The company offers its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 23, 2017, it operated 538 stores in 31 states. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.