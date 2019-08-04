Contrasting of CIT Group Inc. (CIT) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)

Since CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 50 2.04 N/A 4.31 11.74 Green Dot Corporation 58 2.43 N/A 2.07 24.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CIT Group Inc. and Green Dot Corporation. Green Dot Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CIT Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CIT Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Green Dot Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CIT Group Inc. and Green Dot Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

CIT Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Green Dot Corporation has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

CIT Group Inc. and Green Dot Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Green Dot Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

$57 is CIT Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 19.15%. Competitively the consensus target price of Green Dot Corporation is $86.67, which is potential 78.63% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Green Dot Corporation is looking more favorable than CIT Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.2% of Green Dot Corporation are owned by institutional investors. CIT Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Green Dot Corporation has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09% Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. had bullish trend while Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Green Dot Corporation beats CIT Group Inc.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.