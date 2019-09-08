Contrasting of Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 11 1.39 N/A -0.10 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.31 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cision Ltd. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Castlight Health Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Castlight Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cision Ltd. and Castlight Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cision Ltd. is $14, with potential upside of 96.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Cision Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Castlight Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Cision Ltd. was less bearish than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

Cision Ltd. beats Castlight Health Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.