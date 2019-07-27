Contrasting of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 53 4.72 N/A 2.59 20.24 Knowles Corporation 17 2.16 N/A 0.51 34.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cisco Systems Inc. and Knowles Corporation. Knowles Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cisco Systems Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Knowles Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cisco Systems Inc. and Knowles Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 11.9% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.6% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cisco Systems Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Knowles Corporation’s beta is 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Knowles Corporation is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Knowles Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and Knowles Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 2 10 2.83 Knowles Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Cisco Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $55.67, and a -1.52% downside potential. Knowles Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $34 consensus price target and a 69.92% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Knowles Corporation looks more robust than Cisco Systems Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.5% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares and 0% of Knowles Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Knowles Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -1.93% -7.28% 10.4% 11.31% 14.75% 21.02% Knowles Corporation -5.81% -7.55% 11.88% 11.95% 24.26% 31.63%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Knowles Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Cisco Systems Inc. beats Knowles Corporation.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.