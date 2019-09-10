Contrasting of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) and NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC)

As Semiconductor – Specialized companies, Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) and NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic Inc. 45 2.65 N/A 1.46 33.67 NVE Corporation 81 12.37 N/A 2.92 23.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cirrus Logic Inc. and NVE Corporation. NVE Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Cirrus Logic Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than NVE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cirrus Logic Inc. and NVE Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 6.5% NVE Corporation 0.00% 17% 16.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cirrus Logic Inc.’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. NVE Corporation’s 1.36 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cirrus Logic Inc. are 5.4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor NVE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 14.8. NVE Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cirrus Logic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cirrus Logic Inc. and NVE Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NVE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.84% for Cirrus Logic Inc. with consensus target price of $54.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cirrus Logic Inc. and NVE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 80.8% respectively. About 0.2% of Cirrus Logic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.86% are NVE Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.12% 9.24% 1.98% 27.6% 17.4% 47.83% NVE Corporation -2.57% -3.83% -29.24% -28.15% -37.5% -23.21%

For the past year Cirrus Logic Inc. has 47.83% stronger performance while NVE Corporation has -23.21% weaker performance.

Summary

NVE Corporation beats Cirrus Logic Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches, VR headsets, action cameras, and smart bands. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the companyÂ’s products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.