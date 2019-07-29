Contrasting of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cintas Corporation has 68.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of Cintas Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cintas Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas Corporation 0.00% 27.40% 11.80% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Cintas Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas Corporation N/A 215 29.35 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Cintas Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Cintas Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Cintas Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.79 2.60

$225.75 is the consensus price target of Cintas Corporation, with a potential downside of -13.79%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 71.56%. Based on the data given earlier, Cintas Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cintas Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cintas Corporation 0.74% 6.4% 9.81% 23.62% 20.89% 31.88% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Cintas Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Cintas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Cintas Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cintas Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that Cintas Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cintas Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cintas Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cintas Corporation’s rivals beat Cintas Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.