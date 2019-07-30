Contrasting of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)

We are contrasting Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas Corporation 215 3.91 N/A 7.55 29.35 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.41 N/A 0.88 12.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cintas Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Cintas Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas Corporation 0.00% 27.4% 11.8% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cintas Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. In other hand, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has beta of -0.5 which is 150.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cintas Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cintas Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cintas Corporation and China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -13.40% for Cintas Corporation with consensus target price of $225.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cintas Corporation and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.9% and 0.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Cintas Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cintas Corporation 0.74% 6.4% 9.81% 23.62% 20.89% 31.88% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -1.34% -5.22% 1% 12.61% -34.19% -14.91%

For the past year Cintas Corporation had bullish trend while China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.