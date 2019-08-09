Contrasting of Ciner Resources LP (CINR) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Both Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources LP 21 0.60 N/A 2.59 6.53 Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.11 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ciner Resources LP and Ferroglobe PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3% Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Ciner Resources LP’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ferroglobe PLC’s 2.72 beta is the reason why it is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ciner Resources LP is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Ferroglobe PLC has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Ciner Resources LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ferroglobe PLC.

Analyst Ratings

Ciner Resources LP and Ferroglobe PLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciner Resources LP 0 0 0 0.00 Ferroglobe PLC 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Ferroglobe PLC is $3.35, which is potential 151.88% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ciner Resources LP and Ferroglobe PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 39.8%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Ciner Resources LP shares. Comparatively, Ferroglobe PLC has 82.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98% Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03%

For the past year Ciner Resources LP was more bearish than Ferroglobe PLC.

Summary

Ciner Resources LP beats Ferroglobe PLC on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.