Contrasting of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)

This is a contrast between Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 100 2.77 N/A 6.14 17.48 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cincinnati Financial Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.44 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s downside potential is -3.35% at a $110 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has 39.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation was more bullish than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.