Contrasting of Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Since Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 97 1.45 N/A 1.70 56.80 Cintas Corporation 234 4.04 N/A 7.65 34.04

Demonstrates Cimpress N.V. and Cintas Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Cintas Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cimpress N.V. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Cimpress N.V.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cintas Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cimpress N.V. and Cintas Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.09 shows that Cimpress N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cintas Corporation’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cimpress N.V. are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, Cintas Corporation has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cimpress N.V. and Cintas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Cintas Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Cimpress N.V.’s consensus price target is $128, while its potential downside is -2.21%. Competitively Cintas Corporation has a consensus price target of $225, with potential downside of -15.31%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cimpress N.V. is looking more favorable than Cintas Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Cintas Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Cimpress N.V. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Cintas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74% Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. had bearish trend while Cintas Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Cintas Corporation beats Cimpress N.V.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.