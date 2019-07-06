Contrasting of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 67 2.55 N/A 6.96 9.77 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.49

Table 1 highlights Cimarex Energy Co. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rosehill Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy Co. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Cimarex Energy Co. is currently more expensive than Rosehill Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cimarex Energy Co. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 21.8% 11.5% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cimarex Energy Co. and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 3 5 2.63 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cimarex Energy Co. has a 55.17% upside potential and an average price target of $91.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. 1.07% -2.27% -8.48% -24.7% -29.83% 10.32% Rosehill Resources Inc. -2.22% 29.09% -34.91% -57.89% 0% 42.39%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co. was less bullish than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.