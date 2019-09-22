Contrasting of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 58 2.20 N/A 6.62 7.66 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 54 2.22 N/A 5.27 9.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cimarex Energy Co. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Occidental Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy Co. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cimarex Energy Co.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0% Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cimarex Energy Co. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.28. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cimarex Energy Co. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cimarex Energy Co.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cimarex Energy Co. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 2 5 2.71 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 6 2 2.22

Cimarex Energy Co. has a 36.34% upside potential and a consensus target price of $69.14. Competitively Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a consensus target price of $56.17, with potential upside of 22.91%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cimarex Energy Co. seems more appealing than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares and 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81% Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation has weaker performance than Cimarex Energy Co.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Cimarex Energy Co. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.