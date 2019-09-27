Contrasting of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena Corporation 41 1.22 153.00M 1.28 35.33 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 58 0.88 76.12M 0.46 124.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ciena Corporation and Lumentum Holdings Inc. Lumentum Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Ciena Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ciena Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ciena Corporation and Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena Corporation 375,091,934.30% 10.3% 5.5% Lumentum Holdings Inc. 131,809,523.81% 1.6% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ciena Corporation’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ciena Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ciena Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ciena Corporation and Lumentum Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena Corporation 0 2 8 2.80 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ciena Corporation’s upside potential is 26.05% at a $49.4 average price target. On the other hand, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 16.30% and its average price target is $65. Based on the data given earlier, Ciena Corporation is looking more favorable than Lumentum Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ciena Corporation and Lumentum Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 96.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Ciena Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35% Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8%

For the past year Ciena Corporation was less bullish than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats on 9 of the 15 factors Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.