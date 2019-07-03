Contrasting of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.1 beta indicates that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 110.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $10.75, and a 551.52% upside potential. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 151.57% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.1% and 38% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.