Contrasting of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 404.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 47.8%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.