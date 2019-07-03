Contrasting of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT)

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 888452.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.1 beta. Competitively, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. which has a 16 Current Ratio and a 15.6 Quick Ratio. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.75 is Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 551.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.