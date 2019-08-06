Contrasting of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 117.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta which is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 696.30% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $10.75. Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 576.69%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 42.6%. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.