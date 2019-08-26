Contrasting of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) and Its Peers

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) is a company in the Restaurants industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.90% 1.70% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s Holdings Inc. N/A 22 72.77 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.14 2.62 3.23 2.59

With consensus price target of $21, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has a potential downside of -13.72%. The peers have a potential upside of 24.84%. Given Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1.07% 5.86% 18.25% 6.68% -26.32% 33.31% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s peers have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.15 shows that Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s peers are 35.41% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Dividends

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.