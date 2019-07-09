Contrasting of Chubb Limited (CB) and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

We are comparing Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 138 2.09 N/A 8.37 17.16 MGIC Investment Corporation 13 4.24 N/A 1.81 7.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chubb Limited and MGIC Investment Corporation. MGIC Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chubb Limited. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Chubb Limited has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than MGIC Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.3% MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 11.9%

Volatility & Risk

Chubb Limited is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. MGIC Investment Corporation’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chubb Limited and MGIC Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 2 2 2.40 MGIC Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Chubb Limited has a consensus target price of $154.4, and a 3.33% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of MGIC Investment Corporation is $14, which is potential 2.12% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Chubb Limited appears more favorable than MGIC Investment Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chubb Limited and MGIC Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 95.7% respectively. 0.7% are Chubb Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are MGIC Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.62% 3.39% 8.42% 9.53% 6.38% 11.22% MGIC Investment Corporation -0.86% 0.72% 9.62% 12.1% 32.76% 32.89%

For the past year Chubb Limited has weaker performance than MGIC Investment Corporation

Summary

Chubb Limited beats MGIC Investment Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.