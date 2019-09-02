Contrasting of Chubb Limited (CB) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 145 2.18 N/A 8.11 18.86 MBIA Inc. 10 2.73 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chubb Limited and MBIA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chubb Limited and MBIA Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4% MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.73 beta means Chubb Limited’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, MBIA Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Chubb Limited and MBIA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50 MBIA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Chubb Limited is $158.5, with potential upside of 1.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chubb Limited and MBIA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 86.7% respectively. About 0.6% of Chubb Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.9% are MBIA Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32% MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6%

For the past year Chubb Limited was more bullish than MBIA Inc.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors MBIA Inc.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.