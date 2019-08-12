Contrasting of Chubb Limited (CB) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 142 2.22 N/A 8.11 18.86 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 40 1.50 N/A 0.72 60.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chubb Limited and Horace Mann Educators Corporation. Horace Mann Educators Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Chubb Limited. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Chubb Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Chubb Limited and Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Chubb Limited has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s 0.66 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chubb Limited and Horace Mann Educators Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Chubb Limited’s downside potential is -1.40% at a $157.38 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 4.69%. Based on the data shown earlier, Horace Mann Educators Corporation is looking more favorable than Chubb Limited, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chubb Limited and Horace Mann Educators Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 0% respectively. Chubb Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99%

For the past year Chubb Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.