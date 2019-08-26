Contrasting of Chubb Limited (CB) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Both Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 144 2.13 N/A 8.11 18.86 Enstar Group Limited 174 1.90 N/A 10.94 16.19

In table 1 we can see Chubb Limited and Enstar Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enstar Group Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Chubb Limited. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Chubb Limited has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Enstar Group Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Chubb Limited has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Enstar Group Limited has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Chubb Limited and Enstar Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50 Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$158.5 is Chubb Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chubb Limited and Enstar Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 87.8%. About 0.6% of Chubb Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Enstar Group Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32% Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72%

For the past year Chubb Limited was more bullish than Enstar Group Limited.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats Enstar Group Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.