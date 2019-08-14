Contrasting of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Both ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.24 N/A -0.60 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 67.59 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChromaDex Corporation and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ChromaDex Corporation and Celsion Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility & Risk

ChromaDex Corporation has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ChromaDex Corporation and Celsion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.5% and 9.2%. ChromaDex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation was more bullish than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats ChromaDex Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.