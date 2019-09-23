Contrasting of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.34 N/A -0.60 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 349.96 N/A -2.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ChromaDex Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility & Risk

ChromaDex Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta and it is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ChromaDex Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.5% and 16.1%. About 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats BioPharmX Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.