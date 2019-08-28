Contrasting of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 5.97 N/A -0.60 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Demonstrates ChromaDex Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta means ChromaDex Corporation’s volatility is 25.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.98 beta is the reason why it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. ChromaDex Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation was more bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.