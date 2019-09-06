Contrasting of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 17 0.00 N/A 1.13 16.15 Aehr Test Systems 2 1.51 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and Aehr Test Systems’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and Aehr Test Systems’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.00% 7% 3.9% Aehr Test Systems 0.00% -9.6% -5.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aehr Test Systems is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aehr Test Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and Aehr Test Systems are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 27.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 47.85% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Aehr Test Systems’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 1.51% 15.85% 6.12% 11.66% 15.12% 8.08% Aehr Test Systems -12.08% -18.13% -19.14% 7.38% -43.04% -7.09%

For the past year ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has 8.08% stronger performance while Aehr Test Systems has -7.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. beats Aehr Test Systems.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. The company serves customers in Taiwan, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and others. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. The company also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.