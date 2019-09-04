Contrasting of China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

We are contrasting China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 15 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89 U.S. Well Services Inc. 6 0.34 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates China Yuchai International Limited and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Yuchai International Limited and U.S. Well Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27% and 58.6% respectively. 49.7% are China Yuchai International Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% are U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65% U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited has 9.65% stronger performance while U.S. Well Services Inc. has -52.31% weaker performance.

Summary

China Yuchai International Limited beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.