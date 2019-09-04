Contrasting of China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

We are contrasting China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Yuchai International Limited
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|2.32
|5.89
|U.S. Well Services Inc.
|6
|0.34
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates China Yuchai International Limited and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Yuchai International Limited
|0.00%
|7.8%
|0%
|U.S. Well Services Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.7%
|-19.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both China Yuchai International Limited and U.S. Well Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27% and 58.6% respectively. 49.7% are China Yuchai International Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% are U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Yuchai International Limited
|-7.15%
|-9.79%
|-16.47%
|-17.98%
|-29.47%
|9.65%
|U.S. Well Services Inc.
|-11.68%
|-36.08%
|-55.84%
|-59.69%
|-69.12%
|-52.31%
For the past year China Yuchai International Limited has 9.65% stronger performance while U.S. Well Services Inc. has -52.31% weaker performance.
Summary
China Yuchai International Limited beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
