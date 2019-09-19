Contrasting of China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)

We are comparing China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 15 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89 Regal Beloit Corporation 79 0.88 N/A 5.41 14.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of China Yuchai International Limited and Regal Beloit Corporation. Regal Beloit Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than China Yuchai International Limited. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. China Yuchai International Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regal Beloit Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0% Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.79 beta means China Yuchai International Limited’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Regal Beloit Corporation has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for China Yuchai International Limited and Regal Beloit Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Regal Beloit Corporation’s average target price is $93, while its potential upside is 25.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27% of China Yuchai International Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 95.9% of Regal Beloit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. China Yuchai International Limited’s share held by insiders are 49.7%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Regal Beloit Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65% Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited was less bullish than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation beats on 12 of the 11 factors China Yuchai International Limited.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.