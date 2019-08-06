Contrasting of China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

We are contrasting China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 16 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89 Nordson Corporation 136 3.45 N/A 5.51 25.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Yuchai International Limited and Nordson Corporation. Nordson Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than China Yuchai International Limited. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. China Yuchai International Limited’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0% Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

China Yuchai International Limited has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Nordson Corporation has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27% of China Yuchai International Limited shares and 71.8% of Nordson Corporation shares. China Yuchai International Limited’s share held by insiders are 49.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Nordson Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65% Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited has weaker performance than Nordson Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Nordson Corporation beats China Yuchai International Limited.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.