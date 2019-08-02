Contrasting of China Telecom Corporation Limited (CHA) and Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Since China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE:CHA) and Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) are part of the Telecom Services – Foreign industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Telecom Corporation Limited 52 0.00 N/A 3.86 11.59 Telefonica S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.68 11.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Telecom Corporation Limited and Telefonica S.A. Telefonica S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than China Telecom Corporation Limited. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. China Telecom Corporation Limited is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of China Telecom Corporation Limited and Telefonica S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Telecom Corporation Limited 0.00% 6.3% 3.2% Telefonica S.A. 0.00% 19.1% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

China Telecom Corporation Limited’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Telefonica S.A.’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.66 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Telecom Corporation Limited and Telefonica S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 3.2% and 1% respectively. Insiders owned 45.3% of China Telecom Corporation Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Telefonica S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Telecom Corporation Limited -4.09% -12% -12.97% -18.42% -3.16% -11.81% Telefonica S.A. -6.05% -7.76% -7.42% -13.03% -16.28% -10.05%

For the past year Telefonica S.A. has weaker performance than China Telecom Corporation Limited

Summary

China Telecom Corporation Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Telefonica S.A.