Contrasting of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.11 N/A -4.86 0.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.92 N/A 0.54 34.56

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s 3.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 208.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd.’s beta is 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor AudioCodes Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. AudioCodes Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.7% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87% AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87%

For the past year China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited had bearish trend while AudioCodes Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.