Contrasting of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 15.05 N/A 0.06 71.83 Tricida Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tricida Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tricida Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tricida Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Tricida Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16.5 and its Quick Ratio is 16.5. Tricida Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tricida Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 82.3% respectively. Insiders owned 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Tricida Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.58% -29.69% -19.44% 0% 0% -24.91% Tricida Inc. 3.01% 10.9% 60.95% 22.17% 0% 53.99%

For the past year China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Tricida Inc. had bullish trend.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.