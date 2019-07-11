Contrasting of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) and HEXO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEXO)

As Drugs – Generic businesses, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) and HEXO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEXO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|12.20
|N/A
|0.06
|71.83
|HEXO Corp.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HEXO Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HEXO Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.2% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.15% of HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 35.79% are China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.04% of HEXO Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.58%
|-29.69%
|-19.44%
|0%
|0%
|-24.91%
|HEXO Corp.
|-4.37%
|20.7%
|31.93%
|50.62%
|82.12%
|110.79%
For the past year China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.91% weaker performance while HEXO Corp. has 110.79% stronger performance.
Summary
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats HEXO Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.
