Contrasting of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH) and China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE:CEA)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) and China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE:CEA) compete against each other in the Major Airlines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Southern Airlines Company Limited 37 0.00 N/A 2.04 17.29 China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited 31 0.00 N/A 1.37 21.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Southern Airlines Company Limited and China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has lower revenue and earnings than China Southern Airlines Company Limited. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. China Southern Airlines Company Limited is trading at a lower P/E ratio than China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Southern Airlines Company Limited and China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Southern Airlines Company Limited 0.00% 5.5% 1.3% China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited 0.00% 4.8% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

China Southern Airlines Company Limited’s current beta is 1.62 and it happens to be 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of China Southern Airlines Company Limited is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. China Southern Airlines Company Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown China Southern Airlines Company Limited and China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Southern Airlines Company Limited 0 1 0 2.00 China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Southern Airlines Company Limited and China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited are owned by institutional investors at 1.3% and 0.2% respectively. 78.1% are China Southern Airlines Company Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has 58.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Southern Airlines Company Limited -7.73% -23.46% -1.15% 19.42% -35.89% 16.04% China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited -7.35% -19.62% -4.26% -0.63% -27.37% 9.06%

For the past year China Southern Airlines Company Limited was more bullish than China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited.

Summary

China Southern Airlines Company Limited beats on 9 of the 10 factors China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited.