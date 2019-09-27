Contrasting of China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 9.45M -0.04 0.00 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 6 0.00 71.91M -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of China Natural Resources Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Natural Resources Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources Inc. 508,365,162.19% 0% 0% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 1,231,335,616.44% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares and 0% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares. 72.4% are China Natural Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Natural Resources Inc. -1.33% -10.31% -15.36% -13.45% -33.33% -12.45% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86%

For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. had bearish trend while SilverCrest Metals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors SilverCrest Metals Inc. beats China Natural Resources Inc.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.