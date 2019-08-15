Contrasting of China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Both China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.46 N/A 0.04 191.63

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nexa Resources S.A. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Nexa Resources S.A.’s average price target is $13.25, while its potential upside is 63.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Natural Resources Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 24.4% respectively. 72.4% are China Natural Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Natural Resources Inc. -1.33% -10.31% -15.36% -13.45% -33.33% -12.45% Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76%

For the past year China Natural Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Nexa Resources S.A.

Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Natural Resources Inc.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.