Contrasting of China Mobile Limited (CHL) and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited)

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited) are two firms in the Wireless Communications that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Mobile Limited 42 0.00 1.12B 4.18 10.18 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 10 0.11 591.43M 0.49 19.84

Table 1 demonstrates China Mobile Limited and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has lower revenue and earnings than China Mobile Limited. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. China Mobile Limited has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Mobile Limited and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Mobile Limited 2,686,495,562.49% 11.5% 7.6% China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 5,821,161,417.32% 2.1% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.68 beta indicates that China Mobile Limited is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s beta is 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. China Mobile Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Analyst Ratings

China Mobile Limited and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of China Mobile Limited is $55, with potential upside of 34.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.2% of China Mobile Limited shares and 1.2% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 74.2% of China Mobile Limited’s shares. Competitively, 80.3% are China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Mobile Limited -2.89% -6.46% -10.43% -19% -4.4% -11.25% China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited -3.35% -11.47% -16.95% -14.71% -21.16% -8.07%

For the past year China Mobile Limited was more bearish than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Summary

China Mobile Limited beats on 9 of the 14 factors China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.