Contrasting of China Lending Corporation (CLDC) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Both China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Lending Corporation 1 -0.11 N/A -3.89 0.00 Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.32 N/A 0.39 13.14

Table 1 demonstrates China Lending Corporation and Security National Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Lending Corporation and Security National Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4% Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.36 beta means China Lending Corporation’s volatility is 136.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Security National Financial Corporation’s beta is -0.03 which is 103.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Lending Corporation and Security National Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 22.8% respectively. Insiders held 53.56% of China Lending Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Security National Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9% Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98%

For the past year China Lending Corporation had bearish trend while Security National Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Security National Financial Corporation beats China Lending Corporation.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.