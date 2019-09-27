Contrasting of China Lending Corporation (CLDC) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

As Credit Services businesses, China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Lending Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -3.89 0.00 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.56 14.15M 0.50 7.37

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 394,183,357.94% 7.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.36 beta indicates that China Lending Corporation is 136.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of China Lending Corporation shares and 57.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares. About 53.56% of China Lending Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has 14.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26%

For the past year China Lending Corporation had bearish trend while Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. beats China Lending Corporation.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.