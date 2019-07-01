Contrasting of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (CIFS) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

We will be contrasting the differences between China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
|2
|3.35
|N/A
|1.03
|2.27
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|1.82
|3.02
Table 1 demonstrates China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CNFinance Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. is presently more affordable than CNFinance Holdings Limited, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
|0.00%
|37.6%
|34.5%
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 2.9% and 34.8% respectively. About 73.89% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CNFinance Holdings Limited has 55.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
|-9.62%
|-28.57%
|154.58%
|28.42%
|-92.27%
|155.43%
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|-4.86%
|-12.63%
|-6.62%
|-27.63%
|0%
|-0.18%
For the past year China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has 155.43% stronger performance while CNFinance Holdings Limited has -0.18% weaker performance.
Summary
CNFinance Holdings Limited beats China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.