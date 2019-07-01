Contrasting of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (CIFS) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

We will be contrasting the differences between China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 3.35 N/A 1.03 2.27 CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.82 3.02

Table 1 demonstrates China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CNFinance Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. is presently more affordable than CNFinance Holdings Limited, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 37.6% 34.5% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 2.9% and 34.8% respectively. About 73.89% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CNFinance Holdings Limited has 55.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -9.62% -28.57% 154.58% 28.42% -92.27% 155.43% CNFinance Holdings Limited -4.86% -12.63% -6.62% -27.63% 0% -0.18%

For the past year China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has 155.43% stronger performance while CNFinance Holdings Limited has -0.18% weaker performance.

Summary

CNFinance Holdings Limited beats China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.