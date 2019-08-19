Contrasting of China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Index Holdings Limited 197 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.23 N/A -1.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of China Index Holdings Limited and Rimini Street Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Index Holdings Limited and Rimini Street Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Index Holdings Limited and Rimini Street Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.8%. Competitively, 8.6% are Rimini Street Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Rimini Street Inc.

Summary

Rimini Street Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors China Index Holdings Limited.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.